Curren$y Responds To Freddie Gibbs Diss On "Alfredo 2"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Recording artist Curren$y speaks onstage during REVOLT World 2023 Presented By Walmart at Pangaea Studios on September 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for REVOLT)
Freddie Gibbs and Curren$y fell out because the latter allegedly didn't promote their collab album like the former wanted him to.

Fetti was the first time that Freddie Gibbs linked up with The Alchemist for a full project, and it was alongside Curren$y back in 2018. But due to some promotion issues that remain vague to this day, the two MCs fell out over the years. Now, on Freddie and Al's new collab album Alfredo 2, this is coming back up again.

For those unaware, Freddie Gibbs dissed Curren$y on the track "Gas Station Sushi." "Could’ve ran that Fetti by myself, b***h, I’m the best with Al, yeah / B***h, keep it G, we like on part three, n***a / Go start a Chevy up, don’t start me, n***a," he rapped on the cut. Many wondered how or if Spitta would respond, and it seems like we got our answer.

Producer Cash Fargo recently took to Instagram to call Gibbs out for the diss, as caught by @alwaystalkmusic on Twitter. "We ain't trippin hahah send me some beats tho," Curren$y commented under the beatmaker's post. As such, it seems like he isn't stressing out over the mention at all, but we will see if he will respond with bars as well.

Freddie Gibbs Curren$y Beef

For those unaware, Freddie Gibbs allegedly addressed his Curren$y beef on his supposed Instagram burner two years ago after revealing that Fetti 2 was never going to happen. "N***a s***ted on our project," he allegedly claimed. "Didn't shoot one video or do one show. I ain't get mad I just subtracted him from the equation and me and Al made another classic went to the Grammys. End of story."

We will see if they ever bury the hatchet and collaborate again, although these recent disses suggest that's not a very likely option. At the end of the day, these are all great artists who would elevate each other. But it's not always easy to see eye to eye.

Perhaps Spitta will respond to the Big Boss Rabbit on wax, or he just lets this sudden shot brush off his shoulder. After all, he's got plenty more heat to share that has nothing to do with beef. So perhaps we're taking this too seriously.

