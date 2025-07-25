Freddie Gibbs Takes A Direct Shot At Gunna On New Album “Alfredo 2”

BY Caroline Fisher 617 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Freddie Gibbs Shot At Gunna Hip Hop News
&lt;&gt; at Zilker Park on October 8, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Today, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist teamed up to unleash their eagerly anticipated new album, "Alfredo 2."

Today, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist joined forces to unveil their highly anticipated new album, Alfredo 2. This is their second collaborative project, and it serves as a sequel to 2020's Alfredo. As fans take their first listens through the LP, many have been quick to point out a particularly bold bar directed at Gunna on "Lavish Habits."

"First-class Virgin Atlantic, stewardess' t*tties plastic / I'm still gon' squeeze Akademiks t*tties, that fat b*stard / Gunna dissed me and took a plea, he a rat b*stard," Gibbs raps, per NFR Podcast.

The two rappers' beef is nothing new. Reportedly, it started back in 2020. At the time, Gunna's alleged appearance on a show similar to Crime Stoppers resurfaced and went viral, prompting an onslaught of snitching allegations. Gibbs even took to Twitter/X to say "If u was on crime stoppers TV u a snitch. Ain’t no way around it."

Read More: Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Cook Up An Even Better Plate Of "Alfredo 2"

Freddie Gibbs & Gunna Beef

Gunna later denied these allegations on The Breakfast Club, insisting that he didn't snitch on anybody. "Yes, that's me, but that wasn't on no crime stopper," he explained. "I don't know what the hell n***as are [saying], 'cause I wasn't in no case or nothing. … 'Oh you snitched on who?' I was never in no case. ... Where I'm from like, if you snitch, bruh, that sh*t is in paperwork, that sh*t is in a document."

He went on to accuse Gibbs of reaching out to his manager in hopes of collaborating with him. More shade has been thrown here and there since, especially amid the snitching allegations Gunna was hit with amid the YSL RICO case. In 2022, however, Gibbs claimed that none of it is that deep.

“I love DJ Akademiks, I like Gunna, I be bumping his sh*t I like that sh*t ‘I can’t f*ck with Freddie Gibbs,’ that’s my sh*t," he said on Yo! MTV Raps. "I know these n****s is not me. I’m something different, and that’s cool, it’s all love. We just leave it at that. We different n****s, ain’t nobody gonna get hurt ain’t nobody gonna punch nobody ain’t no nobody gonna shoot nobody.”

At the time of writing Gunna has not publicly addressed Gibbs' latest diss.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Drop "Alfredo" Movie Trailer Before Sequel's Rumored Release Date

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Orlando Magic v Atlanta Hawks Music Boosie Badazz Wouldn't Work With Gunna For $1 Billion 898
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images & Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Pop Culture Freddie Gibbs Fuels Gunna Beef By Dancing To "Poochie Gown" Onstage 10.4K
"Dutch" Atlanta Premiere Music Young Thug & Gunna Timeline: YSL Records, RICO Case & Beef 3.0K
Syndication: The Tennessean Music Lil Baby Appears To Diss Gunna Again On New Song "Running Sh*t" 4.0K
Comments 0