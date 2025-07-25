Today, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist joined forces to unveil their highly anticipated new album, Alfredo 2. This is their second collaborative project, and it serves as a sequel to 2020's Alfredo. As fans take their first listens through the LP, many have been quick to point out a particularly bold bar directed at Gunna on "Lavish Habits."

"First-class Virgin Atlantic, stewardess' t*tties plastic / I'm still gon' squeeze Akademiks t*tties, that fat b*stard / Gunna dissed me and took a plea, he a rat b*stard," Gibbs raps, per NFR Podcast.

The two rappers' beef is nothing new. Reportedly, it started back in 2020. At the time, Gunna's alleged appearance on a show similar to Crime Stoppers resurfaced and went viral, prompting an onslaught of snitching allegations. Gibbs even took to Twitter/X to say "If u was on crime stoppers TV u a snitch. Ain’t no way around it."

Freddie Gibbs & Gunna Beef

Gunna later denied these allegations on The Breakfast Club, insisting that he didn't snitch on anybody. "Yes, that's me, but that wasn't on no crime stopper," he explained. "I don't know what the hell n***as are [saying], 'cause I wasn't in no case or nothing. … 'Oh you snitched on who?' I was never in no case. ... Where I'm from like, if you snitch, bruh, that sh*t is in paperwork, that sh*t is in a document."

He went on to accuse Gibbs of reaching out to his manager in hopes of collaborating with him. More shade has been thrown here and there since, especially amid the snitching allegations Gunna was hit with amid the YSL RICO case. In 2022, however, Gibbs claimed that none of it is that deep.

“I love DJ Akademiks, I like Gunna, I be bumping his sh*t I like that sh*t ‘I can’t f*ck with Freddie Gibbs,’ that’s my sh*t," he said on Yo! MTV Raps. "I know these n****s is not me. I’m something different, and that’s cool, it’s all love. We just leave it at that. We different n****s, ain’t nobody gonna get hurt ain’t nobody gonna punch nobody ain’t no nobody gonna shoot nobody.”