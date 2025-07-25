Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Cook Up An Even Better Plate Of "Alfredo 2"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Freddie Gibbs The Alchemist 1995 Stream
2025 ESGN LLC And ALC Records.
Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist originally met in 2011 while collaborating with New Orleans rap star Curren$y.

Fans rejoiced when Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist announced Alfredo 2 with a must-see short film

Out now, the sequel album picks up right where the original left off. While the original Alfredo drew praise for its minimalism and lyrical precision, the follow-up takes a darker turn.

Its brooding tones and introspective focus mark an evolution rather than an echo. The duo isn’t chasing past success—they’re pushing toward something colder and more refined.

Gibbs built his reputation in the early 2000s through relentless mixtape releases. He carved a unique space, balancing gritty gangsta rap with reflective storytelling. 

His 2010 EP Str8 Killa laid the foundation, but 2014’s Piñata, a collaboration with Madlib, shifted his career. That album sparked a run of ambitious projects, including Shadow of a Doubt (2015), You Only Live 2wice (2017), and Freddie (2018).

In 2019, he and Madlib followed with Bandana, a sharpened, high-stakes entry that cemented his place in the upper tier of lyricists. But 2020’s Alfredo, cracked the Billboard 200’s Top 20 and pushed him further into the mainstream.

Now, Alfredo 2 arrives as a creative shift, not a celebratory rerun. Gibbs revisits familiar themes—betrayal, resilience, survival—but with new clarity. 

The Alchemist responds with eerie, jazz-soaked backdrops that refuse predictability. The result is a record that feels like evolution, not nostalgia.

Together, Gibbs and The Alchemist continue to resist formula. Alfredo 2 doesn’t just meet expectations—it recalibrates them, reaffirming their place as one of rap’s most compelling partnerships.

MORE: Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Deliver Crisp Visual For "Alfredo 2" Lead Single "1995"

Alfredo 2 - Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist

Official Tracklist

  1. 1995
  2. MAR-A-LAGO
  3. LEMON PEPPER STEPPERS
  4. ENSALADA FEAT. ANDERSON .PAAK
  5. EMPANADAS
  6. SKINNY SUGE II
  7. FEELING FEAT. LARRY JUNE
  8. I STILL LOVE H.E.R.
  9. SHANGRI LA
  10. GAS STATION SUSHI
  11. LAVISH HABITS
  12. GOLD FEET FEAT. J.I.D.
  13. JEAN CLAUDE
  14. A THOUSAND MOUNTAINS

MORE: Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Preview JID's Verse On "Alfredo 2"

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Freddie Gibbs The Alchemist Alfredo 2 Tracklist Hip Hop News Music Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Reveal “Alfredo 2” Tracklist And Features 2.9K
jid-rapper-summer-smash-2024-4 Music Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Preview JID's Verse On "Alfredo 2" 2.4K
Mookie Betts Hosts Celebrity Softball Game At Dodger Stadium To Celebrate Black Heritage Night Music Freddie Gibbs Confirms A KAYTRANADA Joint Album Is Next Following "Alfredo 2" 2.1K
Freddie Gibbs The Alchemist Alfredo Movie Trailer Sequel Hip Hop News Music Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Drop "Alfredo" Movie Trailer Before Sequel's Rumored Release Date 591
Comments 0