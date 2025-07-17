It's been roughly five years since Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist teamed up to deliver their first collaborative album, Alfredo. The project received overwhelmingly positive reviews, and of course, left their fans wanting more. Luckily, it looks like said fans won't have to wait too much longer. Recently, the duo dropped off their new Alfredo short film. The film is described as a "Tokyo crime saga" and was dreamt up in Japan with the help of director Nick Walker.

This isn't the only new material fans got today either. They also just unleashed the lead single of their upcoming album, Alfredo 2, "1995." It's an obvious callback to the lead single of Alfredo, "1985." It's as impressive as one would expect, and has certainly managed to build anticipation for the new project.

Today, the two artists also unveiled the tracklist for Alfredo 2. It boasts 14 songs, along with three exciting features. This includes Anderson .Paak, Larry June, and JID.

The big reveal has earned mixed reactions from fans in NFR Podcast's replies on X. While most look forward to hearing what the performers have up their sleeves, others are less than impressed with what they've seen so far.

"Anderson Paak, Larry June and J.I.D This about to be something special!" one social media user writes. "Cant wait for this!" another says. "No Griselda is disappointing," someone else claims. "Needed better features," a different commenter argues.

The album is rumored to be just a few days away with a speculated release date on July 25.

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Alfredo 2 Tracklist: