Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Reveal “Alfredo 2” Tracklist And Features

BY Caroline Fisher 415 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Freddie Gibbs The Alchemist Alfredo 2 Tracklist Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Freddie Gibbs attends Peacock's launch of "Bust Down" at Academy LA on March 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist's new collaborative album, "Alfredo 2," is rumored to be dropping this month.

It's been roughly five years since Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist teamed up to deliver their first collaborative album, Alfredo. The project received overwhelmingly positive reviews, and of course, left their fans wanting more. Luckily, it looks like said fans won't have to wait too much longer. Recently, the duo dropped off their new Alfredo short film. The film is described as a "Tokyo crime saga" and was dreamt up in Japan with the help of director Nick Walker.

This isn't the only new material fans got today either. They also just unleashed the lead single of their upcoming album, Alfredo 2, "1995." It's an obvious callback to the lead single of Alfredo, "1985." It's as impressive as one would expect, and has certainly managed to build anticipation for the new project.

Today, the two artists also unveiled the tracklist for Alfredo 2. It boasts 14 songs, along with three exciting features. This includes Anderson .Paak, Larry June, and JID.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Finally Unveil "Alfredo 2" With Lead Single "1995"

Alfredo 2 Release Date

The big reveal has earned mixed reactions from fans in NFR Podcast's replies on X. While most look forward to hearing what the performers have up their sleeves, others are less than impressed with what they've seen so far.

"Anderson Paak, Larry June and J.I.D This about to be something special!" one social media user writes. "Cant wait for this!" another says. "No Griselda is disappointing," someone else claims. "Needed better features," a different commenter argues.

The album is rumored to be just a few days away with a speculated release date on July 25.

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Alfredo 2 Tracklist:

Act I
1. 1995
2. Mar-A-Lago
3. Lemon Pepper Steppers
4. Ensalada (Ft. Anderson .Paak)
5. Empanadas
Act II
6. Skinny Suge II
7. Feeling (Ft. Larry June)
8. I Still Love H.E.R.
9. Shangri La
10. Gas Station Sushi
Act III
11. Lavish Habits
12. Gold Feet (Ft. JID)
13. Jean Claude
14. A Thousand Mountains

Read More: Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Drop "Alfredo" Movie Trailer Before Sequel's Rumored Release Date

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Freddie Gibbs The Alchemist Alfredo Movie Trailer Sequel Hip Hop News Music Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Drop "Alfredo" Movie Trailer Before Sequel's Rumored Release Date 338
freddie gibbs Music Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Are Reportedly Dropping "Alfredo 2" Soonn 4.2K
Freddie Gibbs The Alchemist 1995 Stream Songs Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Finally Unveil "Alfredo 2" With Lead Single "1995" 579
freddie gibbs Music Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Are Apparently Dropping "Alfredo 2" Later This Month 1.6K
Comments 0