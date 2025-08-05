Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Announce Two-Month Long Tour For "Alfredo 2"

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 13: Freddie Gibbs performs at the Astor Theatre on January 13, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/WireImage) SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Rapper/producer The Alchemist performs onstage during Day 1 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at NOS Events Center on December 10, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist will be hitting the road next month alongside some special guests like MAVI as well.

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist's return after half a decade was well worth the wait. They decided to come back and give a sequel to their 2020 masterpiece, Alfredo. With it being held in such high regard across the hip-hop world, it was going to be hard to top.

We will leave that up to you decide if it did. But overall, Alfredo 2 was another great record, at the very least. It once again shows how strong Gibbs and Uncle Al are together. They were firing on all cylinders on plenty of tracks such as "1995," "Ensalada," "Lemon Pepper Steppers," just to name a few.

The change ups production wise were also a nice change of pace compared to the grittier, but still lavish beats on the original. The latter quality is still prevalent, but The Alchemist opted for more drumless and prettier instrumentals. "1995" is a great example, especially when the guitar loop arrives in the second half.

Overall, it was a satisfying album and one that will rank highly on many lists come the end of 2025. To help wrap up this rollout, the duo has just announced a supporting tour. Alfredo: The Tour will get underway on September 20 in Philadelphia and will conclude on November 9 in San Francisco, per Kurrco.

Freddie Gibbs Alfredo 2

It's essentially a two-month long trek across North America with plenty of big markets to boot. Brooklyn, Dallas, Toronto, Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, and Portland are a few of the ones listed. Opening acts are also on tap with Charlotte's own MAVI headlining them, respectively. Jalen Ngonda and Sven Wunder round out the supporting cast.

Interestingly, Gibbs' hand is holding Earth in the palm of his hand for the tour poster. Moreover, in his announcement post on his Instagram he wrote, "North American Edition." That makes us think that international dates will follow at some point.

As for tickets, there will be a general on-sale this Friday starting at 10 a.m. Freddie also instructed his followers to drop a ramen bowl emoji for early ticket access. There's also a presale code: ALLSAUCE. We will hopefully get more details on the admission situation soon.

Freddie and Uncle Al dropped Alfredo 2 on July 25 with features from Anderson .Paak, JID, and Larry June. The album also just debuted at number 13 on the Hot 200 with 37.6K copies sold.

