Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Preview JID's Verse On "Alfredo 2"

JID is gearing up to drop his new album God Does Like Ugly very soon, but not before he joins Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist on their highly anticipated Alfredo 2 collab album. It comes out on Friday (July 25), and during a recent live event, the duo previewed their track with the Dreamville lyricist.

For those of you that don't want spoilers for "Gold Feet," we recommend you steer clear of this NFR Podcast Twitter clip. We won't go into detail about the Atlanta spitter's verse, but it certainly meets the quality standard fans have come to expect from all artists. Flow-wise, he and Freddie are two kindred spirits in many ways, and we can't wait to hear how their actual chemistry shapes up on the record.

Other features on Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist's Alfredo 2 include Larry June and Anderson .Paak. We haven't gotten a taste of those collaborations yet, but hopefully they remain pretty under wraps until the album actually comes out. Hip-hop has a lot of releases to look forward to this summer, and even more on the way down the road.

For those unaware, JID's new album God Does Like Ugly comes out August 8. It will follow up his previous album, 2022's critically acclaimed The Forever Story. That LP still ranks among the best of the decade so far for many hip-hop fans, and we can only hope its follow-up meets a similar quality standard.

As for the Alfredo 2 duo, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist's rollout for this album has been very exciting as well. They released a short film to promote the new record, various vinyl variants, live events, and more. If The Forever Story is in the running for rap's best 2020s record in the mainstream, Alfredo isn't far behind.