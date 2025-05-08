One of the best Dreamville rappers is finally making his studio album return, and it's been a long road for JID up to this point. Following the recent release of his single "WRK," he's finally revealed the release date for his new album God Does Like Ugly via a trailer and press release.

The new project is now available for preorder, and comes out on August 8. In the dramatic and dystopian teaser, it seems like the Atlanta native wants to present a new world with this rollout and expand on his artistic vision. It's certainly among the most ambitious visuals we've seen from him so far, and we couldn't be more excited.

God Does Like Ugly will be 15 tracks in total, and this fourth studio album has a lot riding on it. The Never Story and DiCaprio 2 were big critical hits in the 2010s, and 2022's The Forever Story ranks among the best of the decade so far.

"Starting this new journey coming off The Forever Story has been a very strange, productive yet tedious process, but I live my life by the saying ‘You can only control what you can control,’" JID stated regarding this new album. "So this is the first step into a new world that I control. And. It’s. F***ing. UGLY."

Is JID Dropping an Album This Year?

As such, we can all breathe a sigh of relief, as we're officially getting a new JID album in 2025. This year, it could very well be the best release within hip-hop and music at large. But let's pump the brakes before we overhype this offering too much.

However, there are also some lingering questions about the future of the 34-year-old, although this God Does Like Ugly announcement should satisfy fans for the most part. Still, some fans want to see that JID collaborative album with none other than producer Metro Boomin. Is this the manifestation of it, or is that an entirely different beast?

No matter what's on the horizon, we can expect any J.I.D. album with hard work and time sank into it to be quality when it eventually releases. So we'll be as patient as necessary.