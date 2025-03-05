JID Reveals One Of His Upcoming Albums Is Turned In

BY Zachary Horvath 472 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Music Midtown 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Rapper JID performs on day 1 of Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Legato/WireImage)
JID has been relentlessly teasing fans for a year about his next endeavors (one of which being with Metro Boomin), but we still need answers!

With each album that JID has released, he's only gotten better. His 2017 debut The Never Story gave us a glimpse of what he is about and who is as an artist. There were some clear Kendrick Lamar influences, but you can tell he had potential to be a unique trap artist. Then, in 2018, he came through with DiCaprio 2, a mixtape with banger after banger. The run from "Slick Talk" down to "Workin Out" still hits hard almost seven years later. However, his magnum opus (at least for now), is 2022's The Forever Story. This combined the two strongest qualities of his preceding tapes and raised the bar for what trap albums can still be.

That being lyrically and story-driven projects that balance that trunk-knocking aspect that fans come to expect from the subgenre. It's one of the best albums of the 2020s still, meaning it will be hard to top. But JID is an artist who can elevate like very few can so the hype is still through the roof for his next album. Well, after a year and change of ruthlessly teasing fans of his next move, we have a more concrete answer from the Georgia product as to when its coming.

Read More: Quando Rondo On New Album, Streamers & 50 Cent

JID Metro Boomin Collab

In a recent interview, the "151 Rum" rapper revealed that his next album has "been turned in." "It's done," JID said. "It's coming really f*cking soon... been a long time in the making," he admitted. But "All the T's are crossed and my I's are dotted. I think we're in a good position to build this new world that I've been working on for the past couple of years." This news is great and all, and hopefully this means a 2025 release date is all but imminent now.

However, which album is he talking about!? Based on his first-person answer, it's probably going to be his next solo LP. But there's a slim chance we get that Metro Boomin collaboration album folks have been starving for. In March 2023, the famed producer had everyone foaming at the mouth after tweeting, "Got a lot of new music coming but when me and @JIDsv drop 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😵‍💫" He's been asked about it repeatedly ever since then, constantly reassuring people that it is coming. Either way, new JID is always welcome.

Read More: Young Thug: Is His Plea Deal A Trap Door Back To Prison?

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
2024 Dreamville Music Festival Music JID Reassures That His Collab Album With Metro Boomin Is Coming: "It's Just About Making It Right" 2.1K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1347
Lacoste : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Music Metro Boomin Confirms His Collab Album With JID Is "Still A Thing" 3.0K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1017