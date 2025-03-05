JID Reveals One Of His Upcoming Albums Is Turned In

With each album that JID has released, he's only gotten better. His 2017 debut The Never Story gave us a glimpse of what he is about and who is as an artist. There were some clear Kendrick Lamar influences, but you can tell he had potential to be a unique trap artist. Then, in 2018, he came through with DiCaprio 2, a mixtape with banger after banger. The run from "Slick Talk" down to "Workin Out" still hits hard almost seven years later. However, his magnum opus (at least for now), is 2022's The Forever Story. This combined the two strongest qualities of his preceding tapes and raised the bar for what trap albums can still be.

That being lyrically and story-driven projects that balance that trunk-knocking aspect that fans come to expect from the subgenre. It's one of the best albums of the 2020s still, meaning it will be hard to top. But JID is an artist who can elevate like very few can so the hype is still through the roof for his next album. Well, after a year and change of ruthlessly teasing fans of his next move, we have a more concrete answer from the Georgia product as to when its coming.

JID Metro Boomin Collab

In a recent interview, the "151 Rum" rapper revealed that his next album has "been turned in." "It's done," JID said. "It's coming really f*cking soon... been a long time in the making," he admitted. But "All the T's are crossed and my I's are dotted. I think we're in a good position to build this new world that I've been working on for the past couple of years." This news is great and all, and hopefully this means a 2025 release date is all but imminent now.