JID & Metro Boomin Have Fans Demanding Them To Drop Their Album After Sharing Insane Snippet

JID and Metro Boomin need to stop gatekeeping their album and just drop it already! That's the current energy of their fans in the comments section of a NFR Podcast repost. The aggregator recently tweeted out a recently surfaced snippet from the duo's upcoming collaboration album that remain elusive. Fans have been pleading for them to unleash it since they teased it back in March 2023. "Got a lot of new music coming but when me and @JIDsv drop 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😵‍💫" the iconic producer tweeted. Since then, they have constantly been reassuring folks that is in the works. However, many had a hard time believing that, especially with no information available on it.

But any sort of speculation that this untitled project was never going to see the light of day can now be put to bed. This JID and Metro Boomin snippet is pretty insane and has a nasty beat switch halfway through. It definitely brings us back to the many great ones on one of the best albums of the decade so far, The Forever Story. As usual, the Dreamville signee presents his now iconic dizzying flows with slick one-liners and rhyme schemes. Moreover, there's a fun moment midway through when JID says, "Give me just a second, it's a message on my cellphone."

JID & Metro Boomin Collab

A distorted voice raps over the speedy trap instrumental that says, "JID drop, just drop" multiple times. It's definitely a funny way of poking fun at the fans for begging them to release the anticipated LP. Overall, it sounds great despite the poor audio quality, and we can't wait until we get more concrete information. The only sort of confirmation we have received so far has been from the Georgia rapper himself.