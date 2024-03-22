Big Homiie G Talks Influence Of Moneybagg Yo And Being Self Made On Latest Project "Self Made Self Paid"

Big Homiie G is a Memphis native and rising star to watch. Under the NLess Entertainment umbrella, he stands as a testament to the power of perseverance, talent, and familial ties within the industry. Furthermore, as the blood cousin of renowned rapper Moneybagg Yo, Big Homiie G's journey into the world of music carries with it a unique blend of heritage, mentorship, and raw talent. Signed to NBA legend Zach Randolph's NLess Entertainment record label, Big Homiie G has steadily carved out his own path, garnering attention with each release and solidifying his status as a force to be reckoned with in the rap game. In addition, he just dropped his latest project Self Made Self Paid, and is showcasing just why he's one to watch.

Moreover, with a string of successful singles and projects under his belt, including the recent drops "Blowing Money Fast" and "On A Jet," Homiie G has proven himself to be a versatile artist. Furthermore, he has a talent for crafting infectious beats and captivating lyricism. The project spans 17 tracks and features guest appearances from a few heavy hitters including Rob49, GloRilla, DeeBaby, YTB Fatt, and more. His collaborations with fellow NLess label-mates and industry heavyweights serve as a testament to his growing influence within the music scene. In addition, he's truly self made and has taken the steps to advance himself in the music scene.

Big Homiie G Sets The Tone With His Newest Project

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: Big Homiie G attends a Listening Dinner With Special Guest YTB Fatt on February 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

However, Big Homiie G's journey is not only defined by his musical abilities. Having started his career as part of a group alongside Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta, he understands the value of collaboration and the importance of staying true to one's roots. Moreover, despite parting ways with his former group members to pursue solo endeavors, Big Homiie G's bond with Moneybagg Yo remains strong, with the latter serving as both a mentor and a source of inspiration.

Moreover, in this exclusive Q&A session, HNHH explores the motivations behind Big Homiie G's music, the lessons learned from his cousin Moneybagg Yo, and his aspirations for the future. From his early days as a hype man to his current status as a rising star, Big Homiie G's story is one of resilience, determination, and a commitment to success. Furthermore, keep reading to learn what sets Big Homiie G apart in an industry overflowing with talent and ambition.

HotNewHipHop: How would you describe your music and your sound for those who are not familiar?



Big Homiie G: I been doing music for a while. My music is based on real life experiences … the clubs, the drugs. Hood stuff... I'm self made & it's self explanatory.

He Wants People To Stay Motivated

Being that Moneybagg Yo is your cousin, how do you think he's played a role in your career?



A cosign is always the cheat route. It's the cheat code. He taught me how to stay consistent with music. You can't just drop a project and think you can lay off a year or two.

What is the biggest thing you’ve learned from working with and watching Moneybagg Yo?



Bagg showed me how to stay consistent. I used to be his hype man. He showed me how to stay down and never give up. It gotta work, and that there's no plan B… Staying involved … I was going to photoshoots. Interviews. Staying in the studio. Always trying to be creative. Staying on social media. Stay in peoples' face.

What was the inspiration behind creating this project?



This project is about being motivated … to get your own. You can be an independent artist and can still ball like a major. I put so much into this … it's a lot of pain in there, club songs, vibes.

What went into the creation of your tracklist? How did you go about picking the right artists for each song?



When I'm selecting people, I already hear the person on it. Like, GloRilla, she perfect for this song. Rob49 we were in the studio together, we made that together. He did what he did. DeeBaby, he reached out to me... I have all really great relationships with each artist.

Big Homiie G On The Future

Who are some of your dream collabs that you'd like to see happen?



I wanna work with Ice Spice, Bryson Tiller… And go into Afrobeats.

In addition, what message do you ultimately want audiences to take away from your latest project?



Just being self motivated. I just want people to be self motivated. Gotta want to do it for yourself. This project finna be amazing. Get into it. It's gonna be the best project that’s out. Listen to what I'm saying.

Thanks for sharing your story with us! Can't wait to check out the project.

