Moneybagg Yo Lends Denzel Washington His AP Watch For Dinner

Moneybagg Yo recently revealed that he entered another echelon of rapper/actor crossover in the A-list celebrity world. "You [ninja emoji]s Aint Having Lunch Wit Denzel , Stop It !!" he captioned an Instagram post that pictures him with none other than Denzel Washington. In fact, the Memphis MC even flexed how he lent the legendary actor his Audemars Piguet watch and included a wild pic of him wearing two watches on his wrist, one of them being the AP. "Psa : I Let Em Rock Da AP He Said Its Time To Feed Da Streets. #SPEAK," he added. We can't help but wonder what on Earth prompted this crossover.

Regardless of its origin, we're glad it happened, as these are two titanic champions of focused and hard work in their respective fields. For example, Denzel Washington and Moneybagg Yo probably spoke on their business endeavors, their art, the former's upcoming or recent roles, or the latter's record label. On that note, actually, maybe Denzel had something to weigh in on regarding DeJ Loaf recently calling Moneybagg out for allegedly stealing her name for his Loaf Boyz label. It was a bizarre attack online, but we can't deny that folks typically don't appreciate the MC like they should.

Moneybagg Yo Ices Out Denzel Washington With An AP

As for The Equalizer star, his relationship with hip-hop is relatively well-known. He actually spoke on what it was like to meet a much younger Drake, and it would be interesting to hear what he'd have to say about Moneybagg Yo. "I met a kid in Toronto who came up and was fascinated with me because I was, like, this star," Denzel Washington told Good Morning America almost a year ago. "He wanted to talk to me and he couldn't believe that he met me. Well, 10 or 15 years later, he came up and he said, 'You don't remember when you met me?' I said no. His name is Drake."

Meanwhile, the CMG affiliate is also dealing with some drama outside of the musical realm thanks to cheating accusations. However, he said that he and Ari Fletcher are just fine, and things seem quite chill on that front at press time. We wonder if any or all of these topics came up in this duo's conversation, or if that connection is beyond our comprehension. Nevertheless, for more news and updates on Moneybagg Yo and Denzel Washington, check back in with HNHH.

