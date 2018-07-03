audemars piguet
- StreetwearTravis Scott Drops Audemars Piguet Merch For Those Who Can't Afford His $200K CollabTravis Scott is in the luxury game.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTravis Scott Delivers A Plethora Of Snippets During Audemars Piguet Set: WatchTravis also played an old leak with Future.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearTravis Scott & Audemars Piguet Preview New Merch CollectionThe Travis Scott x Audemars Piguet collab drops tomorrow.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearYK Osiris Stole $20K Audemars Piguet Watch, Celeb Jeweller ClaimsSeth Grossman asserts that Osiris agreed to purchase the piece from him in 2020, but has been giving the jeweller the runaround since then.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearCardi B Flexes $300K Audemars Piguet Watch From Offset On Mother's DayIf anyone knows how to give one hell of a gift, it's Offset.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearOffset Gives Cardi B 6 Chanel Bags & A $375K Audemars Piguet Watch For Valentine's DayOffset went all out for Valentine's Day this year.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipChinese Kitty's Boyfriend Takes Back $150K AP Watch After They Break UpChinese Kitty calls out her ex-boyfriend for taking back the $150,000 watch he gifted her after they broke up.By Alex Zidel
- GramThe Weeknd's $162K Black Panther Watch Is A Sight To BeholdThe Weeknd's latest flex is definitely an impressive one.By Alexander Cole
- MusicGunna Hospitalized, Young Thug Buys Him "Get Well Soon" APsAfter a recent hospitalization, Gunna found himself gifted four Audemars Piguet watches by his "twinski" Young Thug. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentLuh Kel Flexes His Jewelry & Face Mask Collection On "In My Bag"Luh Kel reveals how he stays as fresh and clean as possible on the new episode of "In My Bag."By Joshua Robinson
- Music VideosPop Smoke's Legacy Lives On In "AP" Music VideoThe music video for Pop Smoke's posthumous single "AP" has arrived.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsFuture's Rumored GF Dess Dior Shows Off Her APFuture seemingly confirms he's dating rising rapper Dess Dior by copping her a new AP watch.By Alex Zidel
- RandomPras Owes $127K In Child Support Despite Owning $10 Million Watch CollectionThe Fugees, Pras continues to struggle with the court system.By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber Buys Himself Luxury Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Watch As Wedding GiftIt's estimated to cost somewhere between $60K - $100K.By Erika Marie
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Splurges $300K On Iceman Nick-Designed JewelryMegan Thee Stallion levels up with some flashy new jewelry.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Weeknd Spends $72K On New Watch For Bella HadidBella says it's the most "insane" thing he's ever bought her.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQuavo Spends First Week "Quavo Huncho" Earnings On New Watch"Audemars splish, splish splash."By Alex Zidel
- MusicRae Sremmurd Showcase Their Drip In New Video"A hunnit thousand on my head." By hnhh
- MusicFrench Montana Bets Diamond Watch During Ping-Pong Match Against Tommy HilfigerFrench Montana and Tommy Hilfiger played a friendly game of table tennis.By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Posts Up With Rival-Turned-Homie Fat Joe50 Cent and Fat Joe paint a picture of fiscal success. By Mitch Findlay