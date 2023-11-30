Travis Scott & Audemars Piguet Preview New Merch Collection

Today (November 30), Travis Scott took to social media to unveil his new project with luxury watch manufacturer Audemars Piguet. The hitmaker posted a cinematic trailer for their collaboration, which has been in the making for quite some time. The collection includes a new version of their iconic Royal Oak watch, as well as t-shirts, hoodies, pajamas, hats, and more.

“IT took me and the gang 4years. And now it’s time literally Never been more excited From Houston to Switzerland,” he captioned the dramatic, fuzzy trailer. The collection is scheduled to drop tomorrow (December 1). The CEO of Audemars Piguet, François-Henry Bennahmias, also recently chatted with The Business Of Fashion about the project, noting his confidence in the collection.

Travis Scott x Audemars Piguet Collection Drops On December 1

“Travis could raise an army,” the Parisian fashion mogul explained, citing the size and intensity of the artist's fanbase. “He’s got such a power. People follow him in a major way.” He continued, describing his certainty that the collection will do well. “People will go nuts when they know that AP and Travis have made merch together. It breaks pretty much every code. Is it going to be successful? We could have multiplied the quantity by at least 10 times and still been successful," Bennahmias said. While fans are certainly looking forward to getting their hands on the new collection, it's not the only thing they have to be excited about these days.

While Travis Scott has been busy performing around the U.S. on his Circus Maximus tour, he recently revealed that he continues to work on new music "B4 every show." What do you think of Travis Scott teaming up with Audemars Piguet? Are you looking forward to seeing the full collection? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

