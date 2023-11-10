Travis Scott Announces “Circus Maximus” Leg 2 Tour Dates

Travis Scott recently took to social media to announce the second leg of his Circus Maximus tour. The hitmaker shared a poster featuring 11 new dates, in notable cities like Boston, Milwaukee, Chicago, Miami, and more. He's scheduled to wrap up the first leg of the tour at the end of December with a couple of shows in Toronto before kicking off the next leg.

The first leg of Travis Scott's Circus Maximus tour has already been wildly successful. The artist's made more than 15 stops across the U.S so far. Fans are glad to see that he plans to come by cities the tour didn't stop in on its first leg, like University Park, PA, St. Paul, MN, and more. Tickets go on sale today (November 10), at 3 p.m. CST.

Read More: Concert Review: Travis Scott Turned So-Fi Stadium Into “Utopia” For A Night

Travis Scott Unveils New Circus Maximus Dates

From the look of his comments section, fans can't wait to snag tickets for the second leg of the tour. While he has already managed to impress with his shows thus far, some supporters weren't able to secure tickets last time around. Ticket resellers were partially to blame for his shows selling out so quickly. Last month, it was reported that tickets from resellers were going for as low as a quarter of their original price, due to low demand in some regions.

Aside from seeing Travis Scott, fans also anticipate catching a variety of special guests joining him onstage on the next leg of the tour. He's already surprised concertgoers with appearances from Playboi Carti, his daughter with Kylie Jenner Stormi Webster, and more. What do you think of Travis Scott announcing another leg of his Circus Maximus tour? Will you be buying tickets to see the hitmaker perform live? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Travis Scott.

Read More: Travis Scott Astroworld Lawsuits Continue To Roll In After 2nd Anniversary Of Festival Tragedy

[Via]