Travis Scott’s “Circus Maximus” Tour Is Already Doing Unreal Numbers

Houston superstar rapper Travis Scott is up for 2023 hip-hop MVP honors if there was such a thing. Ever since he finally gave his starved fans UTOPIA back at the end of July, he is back to being one of the hottest commodities. He has been a nice little feature run, appearing on Offset's SET IT OFF, and the recent unexpected collab with Lil Blessin's "Likka Sto 2." Trav is currently on his Circus Maximus tour, which kicked off on October 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. In just a few short weeks, we are already seeing how much a of smash hit this tour is going to be.

In the graphic below on Twitter from Jah Talks Music, we are to expect that Travis is going to be a lot richer. Even with a show being canceled, it is going to rake in tons of sales. Personally, this is La Flame's largest-selling tour ever with well over 500,000 tickets purchased. However, there is more than just that.

Travis Scott Is Coming For The Throne

Final sales projections are looking at around $80 million gross. Additionally, roughly $1 million a night is coming from just merch sales at the shows. Another impressive feat is that he is the first to sell out the SoFi Stadium. For context, there are around 70,000 plus seats! Last but not least, "the average per show gross sales were ahead of tours from Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Olivia Rodrigo, Harry Styles, and Tyler The Creator." These are some of the biggest names right now and to pull that off is something special.

Last but not least, "the average per show gross sales were ahead of tours from Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Olivia Rodrigo, Harry Styles, and Tyler The Creator." These are some of the biggest names right now and to pull that off is something special.

