Travis Scott Postpones North Carolina Concert Without Warning

Fans in Raleigh, North Carolina were left disappointed after Travis Scott abruptly postponed a concert with no prior warning. Fans were informed a few hours before the show was set to begin that the show had been postponed. "Tonight's Travis Scott concert at PNC Arena has been postponed. Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the TBD new date. We apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you!" read the email sent to ticket holders. The message was also posted on the doors of PNC Arena. However, no reason or explanation for the postponement has been provided.

The show was scheduled to be the third on Scott's UTOPIA Circus Maximus Tour. He had kicked things off in Charlotte before heading to Raleigh for the back-to-back shows. The next scheduled stop on the tour is in Dallas on October 17. Overall, there are 39 stops on the tour, which ends in Toronto on December 29. However, fans have criticized the lack of transparency about the cancellation of the second Raleigh show. This is a developing story and we'll have any updates as they emerge.

Scott Submits UTOPIA For Grammy Consideration

Elsewhere, Scott formally submitted UTOPIA for Grammy consideration last week. With only a handful of major releases left this year, it's likely going to be the front-runner for Album of the Year. However, some people have pointed to the irony of the submission. On "Thank God", Scott raps on the effect that his 2019 Grammy loss had on his mentality. Scott will likely contend with albums like Midnights, SOS, and One Thing At A Time.

Despite the hype of UTOPIA, fans still appear wary of the accompanying tour. Earlier this month, it was revealed that resellers were dropping their prices to as much as a quarter below the original sale price. It's likely that the memories of Scott's last tour, the infamous AstroWorld disaster, are likely keeping people away from the tour for a moment.

