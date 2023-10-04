Travis Scott’s “UTOPIA” Becomes The Best Selling Rap Album Of The Year

One of the biggest events in hip-hop this year is officially reflected as the highest-selling rap album of the year. Travis Scott's Utopia is packed absolutely full of features from some of the biggest artists in not just rap, but music at large. Beyonce, SZA, Drake, Future, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, and many more are included. The album made a splash as soon as it debuted hitting the top spot on the Billboard 200 for an entire month. It was only the second rap album to top the chart following Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape.

Now, Travis Scott's total sales have completely lapped his competition. The highest-selling rap album of 2023 up to now has been a record from 2022. Metro Boomin's similarly feature-packed Heroes & Villains earned the title helped by the massive success of its single "Creepin'" with The Weeknd and 21 Savage. Now, Utopia has officially passed it, making Scott's most recent effort the new highest-selling rap album of 2023. That's no surprise as the album still has three songs in the Hot 100. "I Know ?" turns up at number 35, the Drake collaboration "Meltdown" sits at number 42, and the SZA and Future team up "Telekinesis" sits at number 77.

Travis Scott Has The Highest Selling Rap Album Of 2023

Travis Scott turned up over the weekend at an absolutely celebrity-packed charity event. Jay-Z and Meek Mill played host to a James Bond-themed casino night to raise money for social justice reform, which they did to the tune of $24 million. Alongside Scott rappers like Lil Baby and Quavo were also in attendance.

A couple of former Migos rappers have teased forthcoming new music with Travis Scott. He was hanging out at a party thrown by Offset where the rapper played new tunes with both Scott and Cardi B. Just last week Quavo also hinted that he could have new music with Scott on the way. He teased fans with a a sequel to their collab album. What do you think of Utopia becoming the new highest selling rap album of 2023? Let us know in the comment section below.

