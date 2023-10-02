Travis Scott Expresses His Excitement To Begin “Circus Maximus” Tour

"Woke up realizing tour is 8 days away. Never been more excited for anything." That is what Travis Scott shared to his Instagram story just a few moments ago. If you see this article within the next few hours you should still be able to see it on his social media account. The wait is nearly over. It has been quite a long time coming since La Flame went on any sort of tour and we all know why that happened. It has been almost two years since the Astroworld tragedy took place back in the artist's hometown.

But, after dealing with a lot of deserved or undeserved criticisms, lawsuits, and interrogations, Travis is about to hit the road again. His long-awaited album UTOPIA was finally released back in July to much acclaim. Now, the tour is about to kick off in just over a week. It all begins in Charlotte, North Carolina on October 11, and will end on December 29 in Toronto.

Travis Scott Is Ready To Hit The Road Again

Travis is known for bringing incredible energy and backdrops to his live performances. Hopefully, though, more safety precautions have been put in place for this next set of tour dates. If you want to get ready for the Circus Maximus Tour, you can head over to one of the most trusted websites for setlists, setlist.fm.com. Of course, there appear to be tons of cuts from UTOPIA. In addition, Travis looks to be playing some of his older classic hits like "Antidote," "beibs in the trap," "GATTI," and more.

