Travis Scott Thanks Fans After Selling Out “Circus Maximus” Tour

Travis Scott announced his eagerly-awaited “Circus Maximus” tour earlier this week, and tickets went on sale a few hours ago. As expected, various dates of the tour have already sold out. The Houston native recently took to Twitter to express his appreciation for his fans. “WOOOOWWWWW YALLLLL ARE THE BESTTTTTTTT,” he wrote. “I MEANNNN JUST CANT EXPLAIN THE AMOUNT OF LOVE I HAVE FOR YALLL.”

Unfortunately, many fans in his comments section weren’t able to get tickets, as a lot of them were bought up by resellers who have jacked up the prices. With that being said, this is only the first leg of the tour, so it’s possible that he’ll come around again in the near future. Travis Scott will kick things off with a performance in Charlotte, NC on October 11. He’ll go on to hit notable cities like Oakland, LA, Atlanta, Chicago, NYC, and more. This leg of the tour is then set to close with a show in Toronto on December 29.

Travis Scott Says His Fans Are The Best

WOOOOWWWWW YALLLLL ARE THE BESTTTTTTTT I MEANNNN JUST CANT EXPLAIN THE AMOUNT OF LOVE I HAVE FOR YALLL — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 31, 2023

In subsequent Tweets, the rapper continued to thank his loyal fanbase. “MAN IM TO TURNT,” he wrote. “YALL GOT ME CLIMBING UP TREES AND SHITTTTTTTT.” He added, “Shiddddd people’s looking at me like I’m blasted no I’m just turnt in a tree.” The tour follows the highly-anticipated drop of his fourth studio album, UTOPIA, which he unveiled at the end of last month. The LP’s release was also accompanied by a film called Circus Maximus, which featured music from UTOPIA. The album has managed to garner more than 1 billion streams so far on Spotify alone so, making it one of the most successful albums of the year.

It’s clear from the comments section that fans can’t wait to catch Travis Scott live. Recently, he appeared as a special guest during Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” stop in Vancouver, and obviously, fans went nuts. The “Circus Maximus” tour is sure to be making headlines once it gets started. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Travis Scott.

