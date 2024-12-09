Travis Scott Confirms New Music Is "Really On The Way"

Travis Scott's latest hint at dropping new music has fans trolling Playboi Carti.

Travis Scott has confirmed that he's got new music on the way. Signing autographs at Art Basel in Miami, Scott answered a fan's question about releasing the songs he's been working on during his UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR. "It's on the way," Scott said, before taking a pause and adding, "Like, really on the way."

Fans have been expressing their excitement for new music from Scott on social media in response to the clip. 'Like, really on the way' was shots at Playboi Carti," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "We are so back it’s not even funny." One more wrote: "We are seated and ready to have the classic bro."

Travis Scott Performs On The "CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR"

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 09: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Travis Scott performs onstage during Travis Scott's Circus Maximus Stadium Tour at Met Life Stadium on October 09, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

It's far from the first time Scott has hinted at working on a new album while touring for his latest project, Utopia. Back in January of this year, he suggested being interested in recording music at every stop of the tour. When one fan on X wrote, “Imagine an album where each song is the city it was made in on the tour,” he quote-tweeted it while adding, “r u in my brain or what???” Later in the year, Coachella announced that he'll be performing at the 2025 edition of the festival, which once again prompted him to tease new music. “NEW CHAPTER NEW PERFORMANCE NEW COACHELLA BY LA FLAME AND CACTUS JACK,” he wrote on Instagram. “FIRST OF ITS KIND PS YALL [ninja emoji] GOT TILL APRIL CAUSE IM COMING.”

