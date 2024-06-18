Travis Scott & Mustard Preview New Collaboration And It's Dropping Sooner Than You May Think

"Faith Of A Mustard Seed" is set to be a massive album.

Travis Scott and Mustard have worked together in the past. Overall, their most famous collaboration was on the song "Whole Lotta Lovin'" which saw both artists getting into their EDM bag. However, Mustard is now looking to drop something new. He is having a huge resurgence thanks to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," and fans are excited for a new album. In fact, he will be dropping said album on June 28th, and it is going to be called Faith Of A Mustard Seed.

Mustard is looking to preview the new album, and the best way to do that is with some singles. For now, it remains to be seen if "Not Like Us" will be on the project. If it is, he will certainly get a nice streaming boost from the song. Even if it's not, Mustard is about to bring out the who's who of hip-hop. For instance, he just teased a new collab with Travis Scott called "Parking Lot." This new collaboration is dropping this Friday, June 21st and it promises to be absolutely massive.

Travis Scott x Mustard On The Way

In the clip, you can see both Travis and Mustard in the studio, recording the track. Based on Mustard's reactions, you can tell he believes this has hit potential. Mustard has produced some of contemporary hip-hop's most iconic songs, so this should not come as a surprise. If there is one thing for certain, this is going to be an album that gets heavy rotation during the summer.