Travis Scott & Don Toliver Fans Pleading For Collab Album Due To Their Dynamic Cuts On "HARDSTONE PSYCHO"

Scott and Don's 11th and 12 meetups are generating a lot of buzz this weekend.

A lot of fans of Travis Scott and hip-hop alike were stunned when they heard Don Toliver for the first time on "CAN'T SAY". The ASTROWORLD collaboration became one of the most revisited songs off that 2018 album and it remains to be that way six years later. Since signing to Cactus Jack, we have seen these two Houston, Texas neighbors grow their chemistry across multiple tracks. With the release of HARDSTONE PSYCHO --Don's fourth studio LP-- this weekend, that number is now at 12 as Scott appeared on "ICE AGE" and "INSIDE", respectively.

Due to these songs, fans feel that is about time that Travis Scott and Don Toliver drop a collab album. "That album would move mountains". "Yeah bro their chemistry is crazy". According to HipHopDX, these are just a few tweets that surfaced shortly after HARDSTONE PSYCHO released. We definitely agree with these takes, as both share similar styles and possess incredible ears for production.

Hear Why Fans Want A Travis & Don T Collab Album

For the most part, we have heard Scott and Don on pretty melodic cuts together such as "Embarrassed", "You", and "Euphoria" just to name a handful. Sadly, the explosive cuts are a little less frequent. Prime examples include "Flocky Flocky" and "ICE AGE". Even still, these offerings are still pretty lowkey. It would be interesting to see them attack some more aggressive and punchier instrumentals. Both have done it plenty of times solo, but doing so together would be electric. So yes, Travis and Don, the time is now, make a collab album!

What are your thoughts on fans wanting a Travis Scott and Don Toliver collaboration album? Do you agree that this needs to happen, why or why not? What is their best song together and why? Out of "ICE AGE" and "INSIDE", which song is stronger? Is this Don Toliver's best album to date so far? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Don Toliver and Travis Scott. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.