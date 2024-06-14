Don Toliver Drops His Best Album Yet With "HARDSTONE PSYCHO"

Toliver really delivered with this one.

Don Toliver has an instantly recognizable voice. Few artists make their presence on a track known as a quickly as the Houston rapper. It's the reason Travis Scott signed him to Cactus Jack Records, and why he's amassed a huge following over the last five years. HARDSTONE PSYCHO is his fourth album, but it truly feels like a coming out party. The album encapsulates everything Don Toliver does well on record, while introducing new and exciting musical ideas. Simply put, it's his best release to date.

The writing was on the wall from the singles. "BANDIT" was a stunning teaser single built on a classic rock sample and a stuttering beat. "ATTITUDE" was even better, as Don Toliver teamed up with Cash Cobain to remake a beloved Pharrell track. The rest of HARDSTONE PSYCHO maintains this exciting, musically bold direction. "BACKSTREETS" is a memorable duet with another eccentric vocalist, Teezo Touchdown. Travis Scott shows up a couple of times to wave the Cactus Jack flag, but his presence is most notable on the nocturnal "INSIDE." All of the features do their thing, but HARDSTONE PSYCHO is a triumph because Toliver carries the solo tracks with newfound confidence. He's never sounded better on solo cuts like "LAST LAUGH" and "TORE UP." He's the real deal, in case that was ever in doubt.

Don Toliver Sounds More Confident Than Ever On New Album

HARDSTONE PSYCHO tracklist: