Chrisean Rock Shouldn’t Be In Jail, Blueface’s Mother Karlissa Saffold Insists

Premiere Of The Zeus Network's "Baddies West"
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Cast member Chrisean Rock attends the premiere of The Zeus Network's "Baddies West" at Regal North Hollywood on January 22, 2023 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
According to Karlissa, the arrest was "a bit much."

It's no secret that Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold and Chrisean Rock have had their fair share of differences in the past. Despite this, it looks like Saffold is making an effort to be cordial with the Baddies star, particularly following her recent arrest. For those who don't recall, Chrisean was taken into custody at Blueface's court hearing last week and is currently being held without bail. Luckily, she's not expected to be behind bars for long. Nonetheless, her fans and loved ones have been calling for immediate release on social media ever since.

TMZ recently caught up with Saffold to hear her take on the debacle, and according to her, whoever orchestrated the arrest did Chrisean dirty. "I absolutely did not know it was gonna happen," she told the outlet, "I feel like it was bad timing. I feel like whoever made that happen or had anything to do with it was absolutely... That wasn't the time. She had her kid and she was there supporting my son, so I don't agree with it. Even though I'm not a fan and we have our differences, I think that was a bit much."

Karlissa Saffold Discusses Chrisean Rock's Arrest

Saffold went on to answer a few questions about Blueface and Chrisean's son, Chrisean Jr., revealing that she would have preferred to care for him amid his parents' legal issues. Regardless, she honored Chrisean's wishes by allowing her close friend Marsha to take him. "She arrived just in time before we went into court and it worked out," she explained.

Saffold says she wishes she had the opportunity to hear who Blueface thought should care for his child, and for a judge to have overseen the conversation. What do you think of Blueface's mother claiming that Chrisean Rock doesn't belong in jail, despite their differences? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

