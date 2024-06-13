Chrisean Rock’s Arrest Has Wack 100 Fed Up: “Nothing Blueface Can Do”

According to Wack 100, Chrisean Rock is being held without bail.

Earlier this week, things took an unfortunate turn for Chrisean Rock, as the new mother was taken into custody upon entering a San Fernando Valley courtroom. Reportedly, she had shown up to support her child's father Blueface, who's currently dealing with his own fair share of legal issues. TMZ captured footage of the Baddies star being escorted off the premises in handcuffs shortly after she was spotted walking in with her son.

It was later confirmed that Chrisean was arrested due to a felony fugitive warrant out of Oklahoma dating back to 2022. Immediately, fans expressed concern for her son's well-being and had several questions about the sticky situation. Luckily, Blueface's manager Wack 100 recently took to social media to clear some things up. He also provided more details of what she's currently up against.

Wack 100 Confirms That Chrisean Rock Is Being Held Without Bail

He began his message by confirming that despite fans' demands, he is unable to bail Chrisean out of jail. According to him, Chrisean is being held without bail for an alleged probation violation. He says that all she and her loved ones can do now is wait until the judge makes a decision. Wack adds that at worst, she could end up spending a few months behind bars. Fortunately, even that seems unlikely to him.