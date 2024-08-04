Chrisean Rock Reportedly Faces Eight Years In Prison For Drug Charges

Fans might not hear from Chrisean Rock for a while.

Chrisean Rock is currently wrapped up in some serious legal trouble, and it may not come to an end any time soon. The new mother was arrested in June of this year upon entering a San Fernando Valley courtroom. Reportedly, she had a warrant for alleged assault with a deadly weapon. She was there to support Blueface, who's also currently behind bars. Authorities escorted her off the premises, and she was later sentenced to 30 days in a California jail.

It's speculated that the warrant stemmed from her run-in with James Wright Chanel at a Tamar Braxton concert last year, though this is unconfirmed. He pressed charges against her in February for allegedly punching him in the face. After her 30-day stay, Chrisean was set to be extradited to Oklahoma, where she's facing charges for “possession of marijuana with intent to distribute" and "possession of a controlled dangerous substance.”

Chrisean Rock's Legal Battle Continues

According to court documents, each of these charges carries a four-year sentence or eight years combined. Of course, it's to be seen what actually plays out in the Baddies star's case, but fans are concerned nonetheless. A lot of this concern has to do with Chrisean's son Chrisean Jr, who's just under a year old. On top of his mother's legal issues, his father Blueface has been in jail since January for an alleged probation violation.