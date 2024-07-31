Blueface Awaits Sentencing Behind Bars After Court Hearing Gets Delayed

Earlier this week, Blueface was scheduled to appear in court to learn his fate. Unfortunately, however, it looks like the "Thotiana" rapper has to wait a bit longer. According to The Shade Room, his court appearance was delayed, and will now take place on August 6. While this isn't too far away, the news is certainly disappointing for both him and his fans, as he's been behind bars for several months. Reportedly, he'll remain at a California jail for the time being.
Blueface first turned himself in back in January for an alleged probation violation and was later hit with a warrant in Vegas. Earlier this month, he was handed a sentence in that case, which saw him accused of another probation violation. He was sentenced to probation for up to three years, with a suspended prison sentence of two to five years. It was previously reported that the presiding judge is recovering from surgery, which is why his latest hearing got pushed back.
Blueface's Court Hearing Pushed Back To August 6
Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold has been hopeful about her son's return, even telling TMZ recently that she was already planning a welcome home party. The delay might have thrown a wrench in the Aunt-Tea Podcast host's plans, though she'll likely be able to celebrate sooner rather than later.
Amid all of this, the mother of Blueface's youngest child Chrisean Rock is also incarcerated. At the time of writing, it remains unclear when exactly she'll be released. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail last month and awaited extradition to Oklahoma, where she has a warrant. What do you think of Blueface's court hearing getting delayed this week? Are you looking forward to the rapper's possible release? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.