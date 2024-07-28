Karlissa Saffold Puts Chrisean Rock’s Mother On Blast Before Blueface’s Court Hearing

Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: ChriseanRock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)
Karlissa Saffold thinks Chrisean isn't getting the support she needs.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock are both currently behind bars, but luckily for the "Thotiana" rapper, he may be getting out sooner rather than later. He has a court hearing scheduled for tomorrow (July 29), and fans are hopeful that he'll be released. While this is not guaranteed, his mother Karlissa Saffold is in the process of preparing for his arrival home. Recently, she took to Instagram Live, revealing that there will be a camera crew in the courtroom and asking fans for their prayers.

While it's possible that Blueface will get good news at his hearing, the same can't be said for Chrisean. It was previously reported that she would be extradited to Oklahoma after a 30-day jail stay in California. The Baddies star was arrested back in June while supporting Blueface in court. It was later revealed that she had a warrant for alleged assault with a deadly weapon without a firearm, and is facing marijuana possession charges in Oklahoma.

Karlissa Saffold Is Ready For Blueface's Court Hearing

According to Saffold, however, Chrisean may not be getting the support she needs. During another live chat with fans, the Aunt-Tea Podcast host called out Chrisean's mother Charla Malone, claiming that she's been planting seeds of doubt in her daughter's mind and accusing people of snitching. "Don't send y'all kids out on a wild goose chase looking for people," she said. "Making them feel like people turned them in or told on them."

"If you want to use her for clout, she's your child, do what the f*ck you do," Saffold continued. "But don't put your child in a position in their heart and in their mind where they can't trust people that they might need." What do you think of Karlissa Saffold criticizing Chrisean Rock's mother? What about Blueface's upcoming court hearing? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

