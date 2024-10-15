Karlissa Saffold Left Frustrated As Fans Continue To Grill Her About Chrisean Jesus' Alleged Disability

Saffold has had enough.

Karlissa Saffold is someone who always speaks her mind on social media. Overall, she is the mother of Blueface, and she has always defended him when there is an opportunity to do so. Throughout the last couple of years, Saffold has risen to prominence on social media. So much so that she is even a co-host on the Aunt-Tea Podcast with the likes of Tokyo Toni and Tia Kemp. However, the show is currently on a hiatus, and Saffold is left dealing with people on social media.

In fact, many of her social media followers want to know about none other than Chrisean Rock and her child, Chrisean Jesus. Ever since the birth of Chrisean Jr., there have been all sorts of speculatory posts about the kid's development and whether or not he has a disability. This subsequently led to some questions while Saffold was live on Instagram. As you can see below, Saffold has had enough of those questions and she let it be known.

Karlissa Saffold Doesn't Have The Answers

Essentially, she noted that no one knows what Chrisean Jr might have because Chrisean Rock doesn't give any information. Moreover, Saffold proclaimed that whatever Chrisean may have done to give her child a disability is not her own problem. Saffold said that won't be weighing on her as it is not her fault. It was a definitive answer and it speaks to some of the frustration she has been feeling as of late.