Blueface’s Mom Insists He Will Marry Megan Thee Stallion

Karlissa Saffold has big plans for her son.

Blueface is currently behind bars for an alleged parole violation, where he is likely to remain for the foreseeable future. The rapper was handed a four-year sentence earlier this month, though he expects to be home by March 2025. It remains to be seen what plays out in his case, but evidently, he could have some big things to look forward to once he gets out.

During a recent Instagram Live, Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold claimed that he'll be marrying none other than Megan Thee Stallion, whether critics like it or not. This is far from the first time she's advocated for the relationship. Blueface has yet to share how he feels about all of this, however.

Karlissa Saffold Announces Blueface's Unofficial Marriage Plans

He's believed to be back with the mother of his third child Chrisean Rock, who is also currently in prison. She's yet to be formally sentenced, but reportedly, she could receive up to eight years. They still appear to be on good terms, though they're likely not getting a lot of time to catch up considering the circumstances. Blueface also shares two children with Jaidyn Alexis, who Saffold says is no longer interested in her son. Despite this, she'll "always be family," according to the Aunt-Tea Podcast host.