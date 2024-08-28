Blueface’s Mom Insists He Will Marry Megan Thee Stallion

Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Blueface attends the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party at Hollywood Palladium on May 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Karlissa Saffold has big plans for her son.

Blueface is currently behind bars for an alleged parole violation, where he is likely to remain for the foreseeable future. The rapper was handed a four-year sentence earlier this month, though he expects to be home by March 2025. It remains to be seen what plays out in his case, but evidently, he could have some big things to look forward to once he gets out.

During a recent Instagram Live, Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold claimed that he'll be marrying none other than Megan Thee Stallion, whether critics like it or not. This is far from the first time she's advocated for the relationship. Blueface has yet to share how he feels about all of this, however.

Karlissa Saffold Announces Blueface's Unofficial Marriage Plans

He's believed to be back with the mother of his third child Chrisean Rock, who is also currently in prison. She's yet to be formally sentenced, but reportedly, she could receive up to eight years. They still appear to be on good terms, though they're likely not getting a lot of time to catch up considering the circumstances. Blueface also shares two children with Jaidyn Alexis, who Saffold says is no longer interested in her son. Despite this, she'll "always be family," according to the Aunt-Tea Podcast host.

As for Meg, she just hard launched her relationship with Chicago Bulls' Torrey Craig. They did a couple's TikTok challenge earlier this week to share the news, indicating that she's not interested in rekindling things with Blueface. While this is certainly exciting for Meg and the athlete, it likely came as a major disappointment to Saffold, who's been rooting for Meg and her son for months. What do you think of Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold insisting that he will marry Megan Thee Stallion? Do you agree with her or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois.
