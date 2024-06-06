Blueface’s Mom Pushes For Megan Thee Stallion Relationship Yet Again

Karlissa Saffold has been wanting this for a while.

It's certainly no secret that Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, likes to insert herself in her son's love life. When it comes to the women he's had relationships with, such as Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, she doesn't shy away from airing her opinions. Oftentimes, this leads to backlash from fans and from the mothers of Blueface's children. Regardless, it doesn't appear to have deterred her, as she's once again proposed the idea of her son dating none other than Megan Thee Stallion.

Earlier this week, the controversial reality star took to Instagram to ask fans what they think of the potential partnership. “If yall think @blufasebabyy & @theestallion Make a good couple throw your middle finger [up arrow emoji]," she wrote.

Karlissa Saffold Asks Fans What They Think

Of course, her post has elicited a resounding no from her followers, who argue that Meg would simply never put up with his antics. "Nope stay away from her," one critical commenter writes. "Stop it!" another says. Others are slamming Saffold for posting something like this when she knows that Chrisean Rock is eagerly awaiting his release from prison. "Why is you playing with Chrisean like this?" someone wonders.