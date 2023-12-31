Blueface & Megan Thee Stallion Have Karlissa Saffold's Blessing As He Follows Houston Hottie On IG

Blueface and the women in his life are nearly always at odds, but as we approach 2024, it seems the California native might be looking to change his ways. After a particularly tumultuous year welcoming his first child with Chrisean Rock, and getting engaged to his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, Blue might be preparing to spin the block with another rap diva. During an interview with Jason Lee and his fiancee a few months back, the "Thotiana" artist alleged that he "might've got some head" from Megan Thee Stallion much earlier on in their careers, causing a stir online.

For her part, the Hot Girl Coach failed to address the rumours. However, Blueface's mom, Karlissa Saffold, is confident that her son would make a great partner for Meg. She previously alleged that the Houston native wanted to peg Jonathan Porter, but now, she's celebrating the fact that the MILF Music founder is following Thee Stallion on Instagram. "I'm watching this s**t play out," Saffold wrote online earlier this weekend. "Like out don't know the outcome 😜."

Read More: Blueface & Megan Thee Stallion Hooked Up "A Long Time Ago," Former Alleges He "Might Have Got Some Head"

Blueface's Mom is Still Rooting for Him and Megan Thee Stallion

On another slide, the Porter family matriarch reposted one of the femcee's recent feed posts, in which she channels Regina George with a blonde wig. "You better treat this queen like the queen she is, or don't even try it," Saffold told her son. "You need to be ready in mind and your spirit ❤️. Y'all have my blessings."

Not only is Blueface's mom keeping a close eye on who her son follows on Instagram, but she's also been peeping his recent Story antics. Amid his search for a new woman to replace the void left by Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis turning on him, the 26-year-old shared his "mating call" with followers, which Karlissa Saffold says reminds her of a look she once saw in Blue's dad's eye. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Blueface Thirst Trap Video Catches His Mom, Karlissa Saffold's Attention

[Via]