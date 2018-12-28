blessing
- RelationshipsBlueface & Megan Thee Stallion Have Karlissa Saffold's Blessing As He Follows Houston Hottie On IGAt this time, Meg hasn't returned her alleged past hookup's follow, so Karlissa seems to be getting ahead of herself.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicAndre 3000 Thanks Frank Ocean For "Blessing" Post-Outkast Career, Among OthersThe Atlanta legend reflected on how artists' desires to work with him gave him an opportunity to keep doing what he loves.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsLil Tecca Returns With Catchy New Single "Blessing"Lil Tecca just dropped "Blessing" after teasing the song a couple of weeks ago.By Alexander Cole
- MusicArin Ray & D Smoke Set "The Mood" On Our "R&B Season" PlaylistDaniel Caesar, Nia Sultana, and Ravyn Lenae also came through with new releases this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsNe-Yo Says Quarantine Was "A Blessing" For Repairing His MarriageNe-Yo spoke about how he and his wife, Crystal Smith, managed to patch things up after spending so much time together in quarantine.By Lynn S.
- RandomStripper Calls Viral Fall A "Blessing", Receives Generous Check From Wendy WilliamsGenea Sky, who went viral after falling down a 15-foot stripper pole, detailed her experience on "The Wendy Williams Show". By Noah C
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Claims Blueface Tossing Money At Homeless Is "A Blessing"Tiffany recounts her experiences living in South Central L.A.By Lynn S.
- MusicDJ Drama Gives Lil Uzi Vert His Blessing To Drop "Eternal Atake" Right AwayDJ Drama quashes rumors of a holdup on the "Eternal Atake" album.By Devin Ch
- RelationshipsSafaree Got The Blessing Of Erica Mena's Son & Mother Before ProposingSafaree took the honorable route. By Karlton Jahmal