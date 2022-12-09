Lil Tecca has always been known for dropping dope catchy tracks that will stick with you for a very long time. Of course, that is exactly what he did with the song “Ransom” which is three years old at this point. Overall, Tecca is a very solid artist who has managed to keep his fans engaged.

In this day and age, it is very difficult to maintain relevancy. However, Tecca has been able to do just that thanks to some impeccable songwriting. He has a great ear for beats, and his melodies are extremely sticky. This creates an amazing formula that will keep him going for a very long time.

Lil Tecca performs at Astra Kulturhaus on October 26, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pedro Becerra/Redferns)

Lil Tecca Drops “Blessing”

After teasing the song on his social media pages, Tecca blessed his fans on Friday with a new track called “Blessing.” Immediately upon putting on this track, you will hear some piercing piano chords arranged in a punchy way that drives the song forward. Moreover, the 808s here are punchy as well. They add some nice texture to the production, and Tecca certainly nailed it with the beat selection.

Overall, this is another Lil Tecca song in which he flexes his wealth. Tecca is feeling blessed because of everything he has in his life, and material goods are a large part of that. It’s a dope track, and we’re sure more, including a new project, are on the horizon.

As always, give us your thoughts on this brand-new song, in the comments section below. Of course, you can also stream the song beneath the quotable lyrics. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, I’m the blessing, so who ’bout to bless me now?

She wan’ cuff and arrest me now

I’m that n***a, no, you cannot test me out

All that extra shit really gon’ stress me out

