Lil Tecca Slides On Fresh Single "Down With Me"

Lil Tecca is one of the most consistent artists of his era. From 2015 to 2019, there were a ton of melodic artists who came up through SoundCloud. Overall, it was very difficult for these artists to maintain relevancy. However, Tecca has managed to keep his fanbase intact. His social presence is large and he is always dropping catchy songs with great beats. Last year, he dropped a 16-track album called TEC which proved to be a pleasant surprise. Now, he is already back to dropping music.

Below, you can find the music video to his new song, simply titled "Down With Me." Once again, this is a melodic offering with some truly phenomenal production. The melodic horns in the background are met with some crisp drums that go together perfectly. Meanwhile, Tecca slides over this production with some melodies of his own. It is yet another example of his great ear.

Lil Tecca Is Back

For now, it remains to be seen what this song is for. It could very well just be a single that he wanted to release for his fans. However, it could also prove to be a track that signals a deluxe version for TEC. Either way, the fact that he is releasing music again is a great sign. Hopefully, we hear even more, very soon.

Quotable Lyrics:

Show me somethin' I ain't never seen, won't be easy for me, yeah-yeah (Blatt)

All the time that I could hear 'em speak, that shit been hard to believe, yeah-yeah

Tables turned but you gon' fuck around and wish you still had your seat, yeah-yeah

She said, "Tecca, boy, you think you the shit," but who fuckin' with mе? Woah, woah

