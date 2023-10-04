SoFaygo And Lil Tecca Are In Sync With “SHOTTA FREESTYLE”

SoFaygo is one of the newest voices adopting elements of artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, and Travis Scott. He burst onto the rap scene in 2019 with a few singles and an eventual project to follow with WAR. After that, things started to pick up for the then-18-year-old rapper out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. His song "Knock Knock," began to turn a lot of heads. It is currently his most popular song, with over 240 million streams on Spotify.

Now, he is a signee to Travis Scott's Cactus Jack record label and is gaining more momentum as a student of his. He just dropped a new single to Soundcloud the other day called "Everytime." Unfortunately, it has not hit regular DSPs yet, and so has this latest cut. Which is a shame because this one features some great production from Lil Tecca.

Listen To "SHOTTA FREESTYLE" From SoFaygo Produced By Lil Tecca

"SHOTTA FREESTYLE," the name of this cut, would most likely pull some solid numbers if it gets on to Spotify or Apple Music. The beat is perfect for Faygo's style. These two are a match made in heaven and hopefully, we can hear more from them. You can check it for yourself with the link above.

What are your initial thoughts on SoFaygo's newest single, "SHOTTA FREESTYLE," produced by Lil Tecca? Is this the better of the two recent Soundcloud singles? Do Tecca and Faygo need to work together more often?

Quotable Lyrics:

Rip my heart, you tore my chest in pieces (Yeah)

I just been fightin' demons (Yeah)

I just been fightin' demons (Yeah)

Look to the right, they scream (Grrah)

Look to the left, they scheme

Went up so high, like I'm dreaming

