Shams Charania & Adrian Wojnarowski Reportedly Have A Contentious Relationship

If you are an NBA fan who spends time on Twitter, you have probably encountered the reporting of Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania. Firstly, Charania works for The Athletic, which is more of an online magazine. Secondly, you have Woj, who works for ESPN, although he used to be with Yahoo! Sports. Both of these men are extremely fast when it comes to reporting on trades, free agency signings, and anything else that has to do with the NBA.

Recently, both men have been criticized by fans for their moral standing in the journalism world. Some believe that Woj is too critical of players who stand up to the NBA establishment, while Shams is too friendly with the NBA and its players as a means to get a scoop. Simply put, they are both playing "the game." However, their desire to be "first" on a story has created an unwritten rivalry. Everyone knows the rivalry exists, especially since they never talk to or about each other. Well, a new report from The Washington Post reveals just how far the rivalry goes.

Shams Charania Vs. Woj

People around the NBA are very much aware of the feud brewing between the two. Essentially, The Athletic refuses to use reports from ESPN, while ESPN avoids The Athletic, at all costs. If one of them reported on something first, the other would not engage with it. They will do their own reporting and keep it at that. Additionally, as mentioned before, they will not be uttering the other's name, anytime soon. Reporters across publications can usually be seen chopping it up with one another. For Woj and Shams, however, that rivalry runs extra hot.

That said, NBA fans probably follow both of these men. They both report the same information extremely fast. Moreover, on big days like the trade deadline and free agency, you get to keep track of who was the fastest throughout the day. Let us know which reporter you prefer, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sports world.

