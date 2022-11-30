If you are a basketball fan, then you have most certainly heard of Shams Charania. He is the man who is competing with Woj to become the fastest reporter in basketball. If there is any sort of breaking news, you can be sure that Shams will report it.

Interestingly enough, fans thought they had found Shams’ burner account last week. In a screenshot that made its way to Twitter, it seemed like the account Hoop Central was actually being run by Charania. However, it was eventually revealed that the screenshot was fake. Regardless, you can find the initial screenshot, below.

The owner of Hoop Central is Shams himself LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/QxFgTYZAVM — Real NBA Quotez (@realnbaquotxz) November 24, 2022

Shams Charania Speaks

Every week, Shams Charania does an interview with Pat McAfee on the former NFL star’s show. During this week’s episode, Pat asked Charania of Hoop Central is actually his account. This is where Shams immediately cleared the air, noting that he simply does not have time to run a burner account. However, he is flattered for the outpouring of love.

“Yeah Pat. I’m doing my own work right now with The Athletic, with Stadium, with FanDuel, you know, reporting, and doing all my news, and then yes, on the side, I’m also somehow putting out 500 tweets a day and aggregating news and also getting a million followers on Twitter,” Charania said. “I definitely have the time and the energy to do all that. Unfortunately, I don’t have the time or the juice. Unfortunately that isn’t me… shoutout to that account.

“They do a good job, as far as when they aggregate information, they always check to make sure that they’re aggregating it the right way. I appreciate everyone online who actually thinks I have the time. I feel like I just broke the hearts of everyone that was listening that thought I was running that account.”

🚨 @ShamsCharania sets the record straight on whether he runs @TheHoopCentral as his “burner account” 😅pic.twitter.com/NM1qCgZC0k — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 30, 2022

Whenever burner accounts are revealed, fans go nuts. It is always fun to imagine someone running an account anonymously and getting off all of the takes they can’t say publically. Having said all of that, NBA fans will have to remain disappointed on this one.

