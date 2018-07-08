the athletic
- SportsShams Charania & Adrian Wojnarowski Reportedly Have A Contentious RelationshipFans probably could have guessed this.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTrae Young Clowns Hawks Reporter Who Called Fan "Broke" On TwitterAfter a Hawks reporter called a fan "broke" on Twitter, Trae Young fired back with his response.By Vaughn Johnson
- SportsWarriors Were Interested In James Harden Trade Prior To Klay Thompson Injury: ReportIt seems the Warriors wanted to build a dream team trifecta: Curry-Thompson-Harden.By Erika Marie
- SportsChris Paul Says NBA Players Are "Uncomfortably Silent" About MoneyChris Paul touches on the hushed culture surrounding NBA player compensation.By Devin Ch
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Thanasis Signs 2-Year Deal With BucksThe Antetokounmpo's are bound to spread like wildfire in Milwaukee.By Devin Ch
- Sports95% Of NFL Players Polled Believe Colin Kaepernick Belongs On NFL Team81 of 85 players polled think Kaepernick should be on an NFL roster.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo Declined LeBron's Training Offer, Prefers "Adversity"The Greek Freak thinks NBA players spy on each in the offseason.By Devin Ch
- SportsCleveland Cavaliers Players "Ticked Off" By Kyle Korver TradeThe Cavs are giving their players every indication they are in "Tank Mode."By Devin Ch
- SportsAndre Iguodala Doesn't Think Steph Curry Can Win The MVP AwardAndre Iguodala knows how voters decide the MVP crash course.By Devin Ch
- SportsJemele Hill Joins The Atlantic After Leaving ESPN"There’s a wider playground that I can dabble in, and places where the discomfort is okay."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNBA Insider Shams Charania Leaves Yahoo SportsCharania announces he's joining The Athletic and Stadium.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsKnicks' Kevin Knox Earns Rave Reviews Around NBA: "He's F--king Really Good"Let's give the Knicks something to write home about.By Devin Ch