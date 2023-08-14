Kyrie Irving Checks Adrian Wojnarowski For His James Harden Reporting

Kyrie Irving always sticks up for his fellow players.

Kyrie Irving has always been someone who stands up for his fellow players. Moreover, if he believes the media is offering some bad takes or analysis, he will step in and try to set them straight. Although not everyone appreciates this side of Kyrie, most fans love it. There is this antagonistic relationship between NBA Media, the players, and even the fans. That said, it should come as no surprise that the fans usually side with Kyrie whenever he has words for someone over at ESPN.

Today, the narratives are high-flying due to the fact that James Harden just called Daryl Morey a liar. Overall, many believe this is due to the fact that Morey wasn’t fully honest about the contract he would sign Harden to. In the end, Harden got very upset and told people he would never play for Morey again. Subsequently, there has been a whole lot of reporting on this. Below, you can see Adrian Wojnarowski call Harden “disgruntled.” However, Kyrie had something to say about that.

Kyrie Irving Speaks Up

“Is he Disgruntled Adrian??” Kyrie Irving asked. “Or is he holding Darryl Morey accountable for his dishonesty and lack of transparency throughout the contract negotiation process this summer?” Irving certainly makes a good point, although one could make the argument that “disgruntled” is still a fine word to use here. It’s just that sometimes, the context or implication of the word can be disrespectful. Whatever the case may be, Irving just wants to see fellow players get a fair deal.

Kyrie Irving has had his fair share of moments in which he has been described in this way. However, he seems to be doing just fine right now thanks to his latest deal with the Dallas Mavericks. While teamed up with Luka Doncic, it will be interesting to see how that team does this year. In the meantime, we are very interested in what happens with James Harden. Let us know your thoughts on the situation, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the NBA world.

