Kyrie Irving shocked many with his decision to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks. At the same time, the team looked lost at the end of the regular season. It was believed that Irving would be moving onto greener pastures. However, those pastures are only green if you water them. Irving believes in the potential that the Mavericks possess. How could he not? Alongside Luka Doncic, the pair can easily figure out how to be successful.

In what many believed would be a chaotic summer for Irving, has actually been silent. The outspoken star is sticking to the grind of an NBA summer. Which includes preparing for the next season by staying on the court. In a video clip dropped on Tuesday, Irving reminded fans of just who he can be on the court. The video shows Irving putting in his off-season work. Including a quick refresher on how the former all-star can handle the rock. Check out the video below.

Kyrie Irving Reminds Fans Of His Talent

Kyrie is a wizard with the basketball 🔥



(Via @swishcultures_ )

Talent has never been the issue with Irving. The issue has always been where the Dallas star is mentally. The former Duke star got his start in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, after winning an NBA title with LeBron James, he wanted to prove he could be a number one option. His next stint found the talented guard with the Boston Celtics. A marriage that would turn ugly rather fast. Then came his time with the Brooklyn Nets. Irving never played over 60 games in a single season during his time there.

Now it seems that maybe Irving is accepting this next chapter. Of course, the issues in Dallas still remain. While the team has plenty of offensive power. They leave a lot to be desired on the defensive end. However, the talent is there for the franchise to make a massive splash next season. Will fans witness the return of Cleveland Kyrie Irving next season? Please give us your predictions on the Dallas Mavericks in our comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

