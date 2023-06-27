The Dallas Mavericks had a frustrating end to the 2022-23 season. A team that was filled with great talent failed to reach the postseason. Not just great talent, but two of the greatest offensive weapons in the game today. It felt like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving could never cook up the perfect recipe in late-game situations. The season was a failure, and now the future of Irving in Dallas seems to be unknown. However, now is the time to look ahead to a better future.

The Mavericks made two selections in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. With those selections, the team chose Duke’s Dereck Lively and Marquette’s Olivier-Maxence Prosper. The franchise is excited to bring in more young talent. But the hope is to surround them with veteran leadership like Irving and Doncic. On Monday, the Mavericks introduced their rookies to the local media. Both young men are excited about the opportunity. However, they’re also excited about one new teammate in particular.

Dallas Mavericks Young Stars Ready For The Challenge

Mavs rookies Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Dereck Lively II share their thoughts on playing with Luka Doncic.



Prosper: "Luka's one of the best players in the world. Just playing with a guy like that, it's just amazing. You can learn so much from a guy like that. He's an unselfish… pic.twitter.com/TsziSSzeWq — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) June 27, 2023

When asked about the opportunity to play alongside Luka, Prosper had this to say, “Luka’s one of the best players in the world. Just playing with a guy like that, it’s just amazing. You can learn so much from a guy like that. He’s an unselfish player. He’s a player that loves to pass — loves to create. I’m just excited to be able to play with a guy like that, learn from him, and just compliment him.” Both rookies seemed thrilled to be paired with such a high-caliber player like Doncic.

The offensive side of the ball was not an issue last season for the Mavericks. The team showcased their offensive weapons on a nightly basis. However, stopping the other team from scoring was the main concern. Now Lively and Prosper will need to bring a strong defensive game to the table to make a quick impact. Does the future look bright in Dallas? Let us know what you think about the Mavericks draft picks in our comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

