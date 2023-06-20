Kyrie Irving is easily one of the best point guards in the entire NBA. However, there have been some issues with him in regard to how much he has actually played as of late. Overall, it feels like every single year is filled with some kind of drama concerning Kyrie. For a lot of people, this has become hard to watch. Moreover, for other NBA teams, it is simply unacceptable. In order to win titles, you need your players to be available, and Kyrie has not been able to accomplish that.

Having said all of this, Kyrie Irving is set to become a free agent this offseason. After an unsuccessful few months with the Dallas Mavericks, he will now get to choose where he goes next. So far, reports indicate that he is interested in returning to the Mavs. Furthermore, he has even tried to recruit LeBron James along with him. A team of Kyrie, Luka, and LeBron would be wild, although it probably wouldn’t work out so well.

Kyrie Irving Options

DALLAS, TX – APRIL 5: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against the Sacramento Kings in the second half at American Airlines Center on April 5, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. The Mavericks won 123-119 (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

According to reporter Marc Stein, some felt like a bidding war could take place for Kyrie. Unfortunately for the point guard, that has not been the case. Instead, very few teams are interested in the PG. The Dallas Mavericks seem to be the only team that wants him. This is obviously a good thing for the Mavs, who now have all sorts of leverage. Although, Kyrie and Luka were not a great duo, and that should absolutely give some people some pause, moving forward.

At this point, it is clear that this NBA offseason will be interesting to watch. With players like Kyrie looking for new contracts, we are bound to get a ton of great storylines. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

