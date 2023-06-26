Luka Doncic became an instant star when arriving on the scene in the NBA. The Dallas Mavericks phenom has dazzled fans with his offensive game since the moment he took the floor. However, the Mavericks didn’t have the magical season many had hoped for this past year. The team failed to make the postseason. Even after acquiring Kyrie Irving in the middle of the year. The failure had many fans wondering who to lay the blame on. Which resulted in many looking at Luka.

Bryan Greenlee has been flying high since his Flordia Atlantic Owls made a magical run to the 2023 NCAA Final Four. However, the Owls were bested by San Diego State, dashing their dreams of a National Championship. Still, the Owls and Greenlee are proud of the program’s accomplishments. In a recent interview with ‘Pretty Big Plays‘ Greenlee discussed the current play in the NBA. When asked about who he believes is the most overrated star in the league, Greenlee had one name on his mind.

Calling Out Luka Doncic Might Not Be The Best Idea

Host: "Is there anyone in the NBA you think is overrated, gets too much hype that he doesn't deserve—"



Bryan Greenlee: "I think Luka [Doncic is] overrated… He will literally take plays off."



Greenlee was quick to point out that he feels Doncic is overrated. Citing that the Mavericks star is not strong on the defensive side of the ball. This is a critique that Doncic himself openly discussed during last season. The defense was a major reason the Mavericks were sitting at home during the NBA Playoffs. However, hearing it come from someone who has yet to play in the league may sting Doncic just a bit. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is hoping to bring the core of last year’s team back next season. Which includes having Iriving return for another season.

The Mavericks had many issues as the regular season came to an end. Issues that were already known even before Greenlee decided to make his comments. However, one has to wonder how Doncic feels about a college basketball star calling out his effort. Is Luka’s lack of effort on certain plays that noticeable? Should Greenlee make comments like this about NBA stars? Let us know your thought’s on Greenlee’s opinions in our comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

