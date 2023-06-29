24 hours ago, it appeared as if Kyrie Irving was returning to the Dallas Mavericks. With the market for the veteran reportedly “non-existent”, Woj went on TV to tell the world that Irving and the Mavs were “close” to finalizing a new deal. With money being a non-issue for Dallas, they could lock up Irving for as much as five years and $272.9 million.

But you should never trust anything in the NBA offseason to remain simple. Reports are now emerging that Irving will take a meeting with the Phoenix Suns once free agency officially opens on June 30. Not only does it add a shocking twist to one of the few “sure things” of the offseason, but it also raises a number of questions as to just what the Suns are doing.

Irving To The Suns?

BREAKING: Kyrie Irving will meet with the Phoenix Suns, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/pMfbc2u4E4 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 29, 2023

Per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Kyrie Irving will meet with the Suns in the first days of free agency. Furthermore, the Houston Rockets are also expected to take a meeting with Irving. It’s unclear where all the interest in Irving has suddenly come from, but it appears to be very much real. The Suns have already acquired Bradley Beal this offseason and are evidently looking to build the ultimate championship-hunting superteam. However, the biggest obstacle in signing Irving will be the salary cap. The Suns, with their incredibly bloated roster, are already pushed up against the league’s hard cap.

Despite this meeting, the Mavs are still believed to be the favorite for Irving’s services. As mentioned, they have the salary space to accommodate a max offer for Irving. Furthermore, it is believed that Dallas is eager to lock down Irving in order to utilize him in attracting other free agents. However, the tenacity of Mat Ishiba, and his desire to bring a title to Phoenix, should not be underestimated. This is a developing story and we’ll have any updates here at HotNewHipHop.

