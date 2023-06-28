Kyrie Irving is expected to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks when free agency opens on June 30. First reported by ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving can sign for a maximum of 5 years and $272.9 million. Irving had previously expressed excitement at exploring free agency. However, the market for the controversial star was reportedly “non-existent.” Woj reiterated this belief in his reporting. He stated that spots for Irving to land beyond Dallas were “extremely limited, perhaps almost nil.”

Dallas traded for Irving mid-season, hoping to spark a powerhouse pairing between Irving and Luka Dončić. However, the Mavericks limped to the end of the season, earning themselves a tanking penalty for benching the stars in the final game of the season. While Irving did not openly reject a return to Dallas, it’s hard to imagine he’s happy about it being his only way forward.

The Irving-Dončić Experiment Continues

Irving will likely return to the Mavericks on a long-term deal. This allows Dallas to focus on building themselves into a contender. In the draft, they picked up Duke center Dereck Lively II, while also dumping the contract of forward Davis Bertrans. Furthermore, in another trade, they picked up center Richaun Holmes and drafted power forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper in a deal with the Kings. At the time of writing, the Mavericks have eight players under contract. Furthermore, the Mavs are one of six teams reportedly enquiring about Toronto’s Pascal Siakam.

In short, re-signing Irving sets the Mavs up with two veteran leaders to mentor a younger squad. With this the team believes can be a contender in the next few years. Whether they contend next year remains to be seen. NBA Draft Room projects them as picking just outside the lottery, suggesting a first-round playoff loss. That would certainly be a step in the right direction. How do you feel about Kyrie returning to the Mavs? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the latest NBA news here at HotNewHipHop.

