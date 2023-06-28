The Chicago Bulls’ plan to potentially trade Zach LaVine has reportedly hit a major roadblock. While it was reported earlier in the offseason that the Bulls were testing the trade market on LaVine, it appears that there is no market to speak of.

However, this is not due to LaVine as a player. He is coming off a strong year statistically. Instead, the Bulls’ demands are simply too high for anyone to be able to offer a feasible trade.

It is believed that the Bulls have taken the Washington Wizards’ trade of Bradley Beal as a benchmark are looking to go well past the package Washington got. However, this has left them without anyone who is willing to part ways with that much capital.

The #Bulls have called ‘several teams’ to look for a trade partner to take Zach LaVine, per Yahoo Sports.



So far, doesn’t seem like there’s a lot of interest in LaVine around the #NBA pic.twitter.com/EABp5c4PZw — Die-Hard Chicago Bulls Fans (@DieHardCBfans) June 28, 2023

As mentioned, the Bulls are looking for a monster package for LaVine. This likely includes multiple first-round picks and at least one “elite” player. There are just a few problems with that demand.

Firstly, a trade like that would have been most useful before the draft, when there was at least one immediate draft pick on the table. This would have especially been the case for Chicago, who made just one pick midway through the second round. However, there is also the issue of LaVine’s contract.

LaVine is about to start the second year of a full-guaranteed $215 million contract. His 2023-24 salary is $40 million, equivalent to nearly 30% of the salary cap. So not only would the Bulls have to find someone who would both want LaVine and have adequate capital to give up for LaVine, they would also need to find someone who could take on LaVine’s massive salary. With free agency set to start on Friday, it appears that LaVine will be staying in Chicago for the time being.

Raptors Fielding Multiple Calls About Pascal Siakam

Rumours are flying, money might be too: on the Raptors and the respective futures of VanVleet, Poeltl and Siakam: https://t.co/nnJ2YDNejO — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) June 28, 2023

One player who is getting a lot of trade attention is the Raptors’ Pascal Siakam. Per Michael Grange of Sportsnet, the Raptors are fielding calls from at least six teams about the player.

It was previously reported that the Hawks were eager to acquire Siakam, as were the Kings. However, it appears that in the past week, at least four other teams have joined the bidding. The Raptors would reportedly prefer to keep the eighth-year player. However, the right draft package could convince the team, and new head coach Darko Rajaković, to move on from him.

The news comes amid rumors that the Houston Rockets are preparing a massive bid for Fred VanVleet. Per Marc Stein, the Rockets are reportedly willing to offer VanVleet a 2-year, $83.6 million deal in free agency. VanVleet made $85 million over the last four years in Toronto.

