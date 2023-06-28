Veteran guard Victor Oladipo has chosen to exercise his player option and remain with the Miami Heat for the 2023-24 season. The $9.45 million player option represents the second year of a two-year extension Oladipo signed with the Heat ahead of the 2022-23 season. Furthermore, Oladipo exercises his player option while recovering from surgery for a torn patellar tendon sustained during the first round of the playoffs in April.

Oladipo joined the Heat in March 2021 in his second trade of the year. He began his career in Orlando before being traded to Oklahoma City in 2016. A year later, he was traded to the Pacers, where he blossomed into a two-time all-star. However, he was flipped to the Rockets in January 2021, who subsequently traded him to Miami two months later. Injuries have kept Oladipo off the court for most of his time with the Heat. However, he has proven to be a serviceable depth piece when healthy.

Oladipo Looks To Stay Healthy While Heat Look To Run It Back

Miami’s Victor Oladipo has exercised his $9.4M option for 2023-24, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2023

In returning to the Heat, Oladipo gains a fully guaranteed salary. Furthermore, he will look to play 50 games in a season for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign. If he can, it will be a major boost to the Heat’s goal of once again winning the Eastern Conference. After a run at Bradley Beal didn’t materialize, the Heat are reportedly eyeing a big play for Damian Lillard. However, Lillard remains coy about his future plans. Reportedly, he will hold off from making a decision until he sees what the Blazers do in free agency.

With free agency officially set to open on Friday, the Heat will also look to restock. With Udonis Haslem retiring, the Heat are currently expected to lose depth contributors like Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, and Kevin Love. While targeting a big-name like Lillard to join Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo may be on the cards, the Heat were nothing without their depth last season. This could be even more crucial, given the belief held by some that Jimmy Butler is not the key to winning a championship. As mentioned, free agency begins this week. Follow all the latest developments here at HotNewHipHop.

