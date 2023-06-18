On June 14, Shams Charania revealed that the Washington Wizards were working with franchise cornerstone Bradley Beal to find a trade the veteran would agree to. Beal has played his entire career in Washington after being drafted in 2012. However, despite Beal’s caliber, the Wizards had always let him down in terms of a supporting cast. After a handful of Conference Semifinal appearances in the late-2010s, Washington has just one playoff appearance in the last five years.

A variety of teams were immediately floated as good theoretical fits for Beal. However, Beal’s incredibly weighty contract ($207.7 million over the next four seasons) is a major part of the negotiations. Furthermore, Beal will be going from being the top player on the Wizards to like the second or third player on another team. A figure like $207.7 million is a lot of money for a guy who isn’t your best player. Over the past few days, rumors have linked four teams to Beal. However, the most recent development is that the Wizards are in “serious talks” with the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns.

Rumored Beal Trade Offers Revealed

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 09: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards looks on after the game against the Houston Rockets at Capital One Arena on April 9, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Per The Athletic, the Heat and Suns are offering major packages to try and secure Beal’s services. Miami’s deal reportedly pairs Kyle Lowery and Duncan Robinson with “multiple first-round picks.” Between now and 2030, the Heat currently own all but two of their first-round picks. The Thunder have the right to swap first-round picks with the Heat in 2025, as long as the Heat do not pick within the top-14. If they do, the Thunder retain the right to swap picks in 2026.

Meanwhile, the Suns’ package centers around star center DeAndre Ayton. The deal would additionally include “additional cap filler or future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul and Landry Shamet.” However, The Athletic report makes no mention of the Suns including picks in the deal. These offers present two very different futures for Washington. Either they can slowly rebuild through the draft or attempt a faster retooling around Ayton. This is a developing story and we’ll have any updates here at HotNewHipHop.

