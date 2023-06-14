Bradley Beal has spent his entire career in DC. After a year with the Florida Gators, in which they reached the Elite Eight, the Wizards took Beal third overall in the 2012 draft. Since then, he has been a core part of a Wizards team that has never really been a contender.

After back-to-back second-round appearances in Beal’s second and third years on the team, the Wizards have been perennial bottom-feeders in the Eastern Conference. They’ve made the playoffs just three times since 2017, including just once in the last five seasons. In 2022/23, the team went 35-47 for the second consecutive year. The Wizards currently hold the eighth pick in the upcoming draft, but could they be about to add more premium capital?

Beal And Wizards Working On Trade

Just In: The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal will work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team elects to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and @JoshuaBRobbins. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 14, 2023

Per Shams Charania and Joshua Robbins, the Wizards and Beal are working together to find a trade for Beal, in the event that the team “elects to reset the roster in the near future.” ESPN is already floating that the Knicks and Sixers could be in the running, or at least interested in the services of, the veteran guard. Beal’s contract contains a no-trade clause, meaning that the Wizards will have to find a deal that Beal approves of to proceed. Charania’s language also implies that moving Beal is not an immediate concern, but something the Wizards are looking into as an option.

Speaking on Beal’s contract, the guard is entering the second year of a five-year deal. He will be owed $46.7 million this season and will be locked in until a player option year in 2026. While Beal does have plenty to bring to a team, finding a partner willing to deal could be difficult. With the no-trade clause in place and the Wizards’ status, Beal will likely want to be moved to a contender. That definitely narrows down the options. However, if the Wizards were to blow it up, the Blazers could also be a potential trade partner as they look to build a team around Damian Lillard. This is a developing story and we’ll have any updates here at HotNewHipHop.

[via]